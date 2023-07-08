Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,068 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,395,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,315. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

