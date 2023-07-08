Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 10,512 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

