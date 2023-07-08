Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $233.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

