First Personal Financial Services Has $280,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

