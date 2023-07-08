First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is tru Independence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.8% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 431,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

