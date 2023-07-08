FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.0084802.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 84 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGROY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

