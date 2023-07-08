Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.47

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.81. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.31%.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
