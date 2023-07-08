Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.47

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYFree Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.81. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 0 shares.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

