Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

