Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

