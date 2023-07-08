FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

