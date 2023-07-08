FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

