Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

