GensoKishi Metaverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $650,002.25 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $650,002.25 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,222,875 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

