GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 1.5%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €24.80 ($26.96) and last traded at €24.80 ($26.96). 93,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.18 ($27.37).

GFT Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC, and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

