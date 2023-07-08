GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $57.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,499,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,812. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

(Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.