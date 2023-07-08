GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $57.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.12.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,499,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,812. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.18.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
