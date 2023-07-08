Goldfinch 1-Day Volume Hits $145,512.19 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $145,512.19 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,135,286 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

