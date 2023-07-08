Grin Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $437,067.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00322700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00885636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00550795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00138232 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

