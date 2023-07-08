Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.11

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and traded as low as $41.80. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 17,136 shares trading hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $2.0135 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

