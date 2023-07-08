Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Down 1.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

