Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as low as C$9.46. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 14,437 shares changing hands.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.50.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.