Head to Head Analysis: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) & Its Rivals

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Free Report) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -5.02 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $202.37 million $15.25 million 22.52

Analyst Ratings

AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 574 1691 4488 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 88.90%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -12,395.80% -89.93% -23.24%

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies rivals beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

