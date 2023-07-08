Head to Head Contrast: Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Free Report) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Novonix has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Novonix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -12.13% -68.63% -22.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

31.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novonix and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A Flux Power $42.33 million 1.65 -$15.61 million ($0.49) -8.71

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novonix and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.61%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Summary

Flux Power beats Novonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Free Report)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Flux Power

(Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.