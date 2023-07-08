Head-To-Head Survey: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05% Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroPace and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 108.19%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.36 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.27 Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.96 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -7.68

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

(Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.