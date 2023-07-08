Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HP opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 491,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

