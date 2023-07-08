Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $176.06 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00015955 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $176.06 million and $164.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,202.03 or 0.99998938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82500221 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,807.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

