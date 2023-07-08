HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. On average, analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8,288.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 283,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 119,908 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

