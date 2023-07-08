Hive (HIVE) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Hive has a market capitalization of $160.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

