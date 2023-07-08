ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $207.24 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,022,883 coins and its circulating supply is 960,999,441 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,989,414.5147371 with 960,989,413.1450198 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21575428 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,130,343.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
