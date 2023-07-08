Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $313,950.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance lifted its position in Impinj by 100.0% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 65.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.