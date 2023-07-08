Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00.

Chase Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chase by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

