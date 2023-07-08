Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.