Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

