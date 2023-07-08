Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $406.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

