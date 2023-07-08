Inspire Investing LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

