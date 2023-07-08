Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,364,000 after buying an additional 111,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,219,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

