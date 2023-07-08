International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) versus Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

International Zeolite has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Zeolite and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Victrex has a consensus target price of $1,896.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,349.16%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than International Zeolite.

This table compares International Zeolite and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -115.94% N/A -56.45% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Zeolite and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $530,000.00 6.15 -$660,000.00 ($0.02) -3.85 Victrex $419.28 million 3.77 $100.16 million N/A N/A

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victrex beats International Zeolite on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 948.935 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

