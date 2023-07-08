Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.08 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00013447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $10.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,191,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,723,724 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

