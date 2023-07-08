Internet Computer Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00013240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $9.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,191,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,723,393 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

