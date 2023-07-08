Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,158 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 322,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 569,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

