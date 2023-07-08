iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,854 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

