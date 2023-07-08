iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.15

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.15 and traded as low as C$37.60. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$37.61, with a volume of 803 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.