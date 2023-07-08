Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JHG opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

