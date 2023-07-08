Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $880.39

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $880.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845144 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

