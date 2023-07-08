Jiuzi Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 10th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

Jiuzi Stock Up 4.0 %

JZXN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,454,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

