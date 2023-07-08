Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000.

ESGU stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

