Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $185.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.