Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.95.

GS opened at $315.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

