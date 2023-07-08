Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

