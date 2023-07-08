Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.