Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 4,679 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 572,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260,553 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 118,450 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

